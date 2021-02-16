Himani the Snow Leopard Has Passed Away — Behind the Big Cat's Conservation Efforts

Himani was born in June 2003, and arrived at the Cape May County Zoo at the age of six years old, from Tennessee's Knoxville Zoo, according to a press release. At the time, snow leopard numbers in the U.S. were seriously low, which is why Himani was immediately paired with a male snow leopard named Vijay to hopefully rear a few cubs together through the zoo's Species Survival Program — and the results were incredibly impactful.

Together, Himani and Vijay reared four litters of healthy cubs — seven in total — who were able to continue breeding elsewhere.

“[Himani's] cubs, after maturity, would move on to other zoos across the country where they would carry on her legacy and genetics to raise cubs of their own,” said the zoo, according to Press of Atlantic City.