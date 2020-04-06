Tiger Tests Positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo

Pet parents reading this may be wondering if they should worry about giving their dogs or cats the coronavirus — or, if their dogs or cats can spread the coronavirus to humans. According to the CDC, there is no evidence in the U.S. that animals could be a source of COVID-19.

“However, because all animals can carry germs that can make people sick, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals,” the CDC says. Those habits include washing your hands after handling animals, their waste, food, and more; properly clean up after your pets; consult with your veterinarian should your animal show any symptoms of the coronavirus; and continue consulting the CDC’s guidelines regarding safe animal care during the pandemic.

The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.