How long do eggs last?

The bacteria that cause food poisonings like Salmonella and E. coli often build up over time, even in food that has been refrigerated. So, even if the eggs look and smell good, it’s probably best to split the difference and not let them go any longer than a month in the fridge. Eggs can also be frozen for up to a year, but only if they are removed from the shells first. Just mix yolks and whites together and pop them in a freezer-safe container.