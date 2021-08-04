Deadheading: The Subtle Science Behind Pruning Your Dead Flowers

After working hard to make sure that your flowers are watered, fed, and well cared for, there’s nothing better than looking out at your garden to see a riot of colorful flowers. But there’s nothing worse than the moment right after your flowers have arrived, when some of the beautiful blooms start to wither on the stem.

One method for eking out a few more blossoms out of your flowers is to “deadhead” them, or prune away the dying flowers. But doing this properly means understanding how deadheading works with different types of flowers.