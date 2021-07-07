Flower Buds Not Opening? How to Help Roses, Peonies, and Daffodils Bloom

If you’re a home gardener, there’s nothing better than seeing your plants and flowers emerge from their buds to bloom in the spring. Considering that some plants take years to produce their first buds, this event is particularly cathartic.

But what happens if your flowers don’t emerge? What does it mean when perfectly healthy plants fail to produce the flowers you’ve worked so hard for? If you want to know why your buds aren’t opening and some helpful hints to fix the problem — namely, for roses, peonies, and daffodils — read on!