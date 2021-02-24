Everything You Need to Know About Successfully Transplanting a Rose Bush

Dormant transplanting is usually done because it causes less stress and shock to a newer, younger rose bush. Heirloom Roses recommends waiting to begin the process until the threat of frost and freezing weather has passed.

Step 1: Cut the rose canes back to about 10 to 12 inches and remove all remaining foliage. You can remove the rose from the ground by digging far enough away from the root ball, so the roots are not damaged.

Step 2: Dig a new hole — one that is big enough to fit the entire root ball of the plant. Make sure your soil has good drainage, as roses don’t grow well when their roots are oversaturated.