How to Plant Daffodil Bulbs and See Them Bloom in Your Yard

Daffodils are springtime flowers that should be planted as soon as the bulbs are available, which is usually in the early autumn. Gardening Know How has a specific way of planting daffodils that takes into account the overall size of the bulb itself. Most bulbs are around 2 inches from the base to the tip. For those, you’d need to dig a hole about 6 inches deep and plant the bulb about 4 inches below the soil level. A good rule of thumb is to plant the bulbs twice as deep as the bulb is tall.