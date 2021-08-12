Plastic: How It's Made and Why It's Bad

If you’re a longtime reader of this website, then you should know by now that plastic is bad. Plastic is a non-biodegradable, chemically dense, petroleum-based material that’s used in everything from shampoo bottles to bubble gum. Versatile though it might be, however, the process for making plastic is as pollutive, if not more so than the resultant products themselves.

If you aren’t familiar with plastic’s many downsides, perhaps getting a look at how plastic is made will enlighten you.