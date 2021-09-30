The most eco-friendly way to dispose of cat poop is to throw it in your compost. If you do choose to compost your cat poop, however, make sure you reserve that particular batch for use in decorative garden beds, not in any gardens that might be growing food to eat. This is because the parasitic diseases that cat poop carries cannot be eliminated by normal composting. According to Gardening Know How, those diseases only die at 164 degrees Fahrenheit, and most backyard compost bins never get that hot.