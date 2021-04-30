Are Compostable Bags Really Compostable? What You Need to Know This Int’l Compost Awareness Week

When it comes to trash bags or dog poop bags that feel like plastic, but are marketed as “compostable” or just “biodegradable,” consumers often wonder if these bioplastic bags actually break down alongside their food scraps, returning to the earth.

If the packaging claims that the bags are compostable, they theoretically should break down naturally in a compost setting. According to Plastic Place , for bags to claim they are compostable in North America, they must meet requirements set forth by the government, which will earn them the right to state that they are BPI-certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute. BPI claims to be North America’s only third-party tester of ASTM standards for compostable items.

However, many of these compostable bags are only certified compostable in industrial or commercial compost settings — as explained by BioBag , industrial compost settings have two advantages that most home compost bins do not: added heat, and that they are managed by professionals.

So if you are planning to compost your compostable bags in your backyard, you may only have luck if the bag’s packaging specifically says that it is backyard compostable.

If the bag says it is only commercially compostable, bring it to be composted somewhere that offers industrial composting, such as your municipality’s compost dropoff bins — just make sure to ask if these bags are accepted.