Which Grocery Stores Use the Most Plastic, According to Greenpeace

Greenpeace ranked 20 popular U.S. grocery retailers on efforts to reduce plastic usage in 2021 , two years after ranking them in 2019, when all surveyed retailers received failing scores. In the last few years, many stores started banning plastic bags and providing reusable or biodegradable containers, but many discontinued these practices during the pandemic due to irrational fears of spreading the virus, that were supposedly instilled by the plastics industry, as per Greenpeace.

Stores like top-ranking Giant Eagle, however, have reinstated these practices, and the progress has proven to be effective. Each retailer was rated based on company-wide policies to lower their plastic footprint, goals to reduce waste, changes in initiatives, and transparency on how they communicate policies to customers and the public. Some stores have responded to the rankings, while others haven't. Check out how your favorite retailers, which were ranked out of 100, faired, below: