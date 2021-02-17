Grocery Stores Weigh in on the Fuzzy Future of Bulk Bins, Post-Pandemic

In addition to going out with friends, safely eating at indoor restaurants, hugging your parents, and traveling, one thing that many of us seriously miss is perusing the bulk section at grocery store. Scooping massive amounts of nuts, grains, seeds, and dried fruits into our own containers has been greatly limited since the start of the pandemic, and as of right now, the future of bulk shopping is looking somewhat bleak.

Will bulk bins come back after the COVID-19 pandemic ? What can eco-friendly shoppers expect in regards to the future of bulk grocery shopping? Here's what representatives from various grocery stores told us regarding the future of bulk shopping.

Major grocery companies and small markets alike are unsure regarding the future of bulk bin shopping.

Brooklyn-based Precycle offers a variety of fresh and dry goods at its small Bushwick bulk food store. Pre-pandemic, customers brought their own clean containers to take what they wanted, and paid based on weight. But due to the pandemic, customers aren't allowed into the store at all — for the last year, Precycle has been offering online ordering for curbside pickup or delivery for all of its products, and at the moment, the staff isn't sure when things will return to normal, if ever.

"I wish I had a definitive answer for you, but I don’t. My guess is that we will reopen to the public when social distancing restrictions will be lifted," Precycle owner, Katerina Bogatireva, told Green Matters via email. Whole Foods is another grocery store that's often praised for its vast isles of bulk bins; certain locations are allowing customers to come with their own containers, though representatives from the store didn't have any updates regarding bulk shopping on a nationwide scale as of publication.

Likewise, Tops closed its bulk bin aisles back in March 2020. But according to a press release from last year, the store hopes to reopen it when it's safe to do so. “Since this is an ever-changing situation, we will continue to monitor it closely and will make adjustments accordingly," the company said in an official statement at the time.