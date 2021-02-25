Given Current COVID-19 Restrictions, Will Starbucks Still Fill a Reusable Cup?

According to Starbucks, the situation concerning COVID-19 “remains fluid.” While the company appears to be taking all CDC-related precautions in terms of cleanliness and minimized touch points of contact, there is still no word about when the process will be reinstated in the U.S. or Canada. Many Starbucks locations are still operating only drive-thru and delivery options, so it’s hard to say when such a rollout might be possible.