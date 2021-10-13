Vegan Contestant Freya Is Shaking Up 'The Great British Bake Off'

Freya’s vegan baking style has seen her stand out right from the start of this season of The Great British Bake Off, which is known as The Great British Baking Show in the U.S.

Freya has utilized plant-based ingredients as replacements for milk, eggs, butter, and other animal-based products in both the Signature and Showstopper bakes of the competition to great effect. Her first couple weeks saw her create a vegan signature box of classic biscuits and an ornate vegan biscuit rocking horse for her Showstopper.