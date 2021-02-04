These Foods May Help Reduce Depression

According to a study done in 2010, free radicals are some of the most troublesome molecules ever to wreak havoc upon our systems. These little motes of unpaired electrons have been known to cause cell damage and premature aging. There’s even some evidence that they affect brain function and could be responsible for depression in some way. Science has yet to find a way to get rid of them in their entirety, but it has discovered one particular compound that can push them out of our systems.