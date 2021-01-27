Exploring the Unsung Culinary Uses of Carrot Tops

Even if you don't plan on eating them, carrot tops don't have to go to waste. Carrot greens, along with most vegetable scraps, are great sources of nitrogen for a working compost bin. You could also try regrowing them. According to Gardening Channel, all you need to do to replant carrots is cut the carrot about one inch of the root (orange part) and the carrot top and plant the whole thing. You should be able to see visible growth in a few short days.