Does ethical beeswax exist?

To obtain the beeswax, humans melt the entire beehive, boil it in water, and allow it to cool down. So, to ask yourself if using beeswax is ethical, you have to also ask yourself: Is melting a beehive ethical? Most vegans do not seem to think so. Because the demand for cosmetics and other beeswax products is so high, it can lead to unethical handling of honeybees and their hives. This refers to the mass transportation of hives as well as the rather cruel mishandling of the bees themselves.