When transitioning to a vegan lifestyle, one of the most difficult parts is ensuring that your grooming and beauty products — such as perfumes — fit the bill. It can be surprisingly difficult to find fragrances that are truly vegan and cruelty-free, because different countries have different manufacturing requirements.

That being said, cruelty-free perfumes and fragrances do, in fact, exist — you just have to know where to look and which questions to ask. We’ve done the work for you, putting together a list of some of the best cruelty-free perfumes and fragrances on the market right now, so you can feel good about the ethics of your new scent.