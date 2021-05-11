You Can Now Recycle Your Old Barbies and Other Mattel Toys

Not all companies offer recycling programs like Mattel PlayBack, so how can you properly dispose of other toys? Brands like TerraCycle sell special boxes that accept a variety of toys, including toy pieces, action figures, game pieces, cards, dice, game boards, electronic games, remote control cars, electronic and regular stuffed animals, baby toys, and puzzle pieces. The waste is separated by material to be appropriately recycled, composted, and upcycled.

Hasbro also has a special recycling program through TerraCycle that ensures your toys will be given a second life. It's completely free, and lets you send in brand name toys of all kinds. We strongly suggest ordering a box, if you haven't already.

Everything, toys included, has an environmental impact — it's up to you to put in effort, and make a difference.