Every day, Lego produces around 125 million new Lego pieces — and around the world, there are over 400 billion Lego bricks in use (or, you know, just sitting in closets or landfills). In an attempt to reduce its tremendous plastic output, Lego has revealed a recycled plastic Lego brick.

Keep reading for all the details on the new prototype, plus info on other sustainability initiatives at Lego.