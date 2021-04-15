Matchbox Commits to Greener Toy Cars, Packaging, and More by 2030

Like the actual auto industry, the toy car industry is more wasteful than it may seem. Even though toy cars don’t produce any exhaust emissions, a lot of plastic is typically involved in the cars, the playsets, and their packaging. So in honor of the upcoming Earth Day, Matchbox cars are getting a green makeover .

The toy car company just unveiled a series of commitments to make its products more environmentally-friendly — keep reading to learn more about Matchbox’s plans to make its products and packaging greener, its brand-new recycled toy Tesla, and more.

Matchbox cars are going to be much more sustainable by 2030.

Mattel, the toy company behind brands including American Girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, and Matchbox, announced a new sustainability commitment called “Drive Toward a Better Future” for Matchbox, today, April 15, 2021. As the brand tells Green Matters in an email, by the year 2030, all Matchbox cars, playsets, and packaging will be made with 100 percent bio-based, recycled, or recyclable plastic materials.

Matchbox will make this transition gradually over the next nine years, starting with slowly evolving to plastic-free packaging. The Matchbox Power Grabs die-cast cars already feature zero-plastic packaging, instead using FSC-certified paper and wood fiber, so it’s just a matter of transitioning all other Matchbox products to similar packaging.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the growing environmental challenges including plastic pollution we face today, and as a result there’s a growing demand for more sustainable toys," Roberto Stanichi, Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel, tells Green Matters exclusively via email.

