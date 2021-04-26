Scientists Develop New Bioplastic That Is *Actually* Compostable

As previously mentioned, researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and UC Berkeley teamed up to create biodegradable plastic, according to EcoWatch. The study, which was published in Nature on April 21, 2021, honed in on a type of polyester called polylactic acid , or PLA, which can effectively "eat" plastic over a period of time, which is accelerated by high heat. This results in 80 percent of plastic breaking down after approximately one week.

Although "biodegradable plastic" already existed, it often broke down in clumps, leaving behind microplastics — therefore, it wasn't actually compostable, according to Science News. But Xu and her team found that if they added these special enzymes along with a degradable additive Xu developed on her own to the film of the plastic, it would prevent enzymes from clumping together and microplastics from being formed. And the best part? The weight and strength of the plastic isn't compromised.

Xu hopes this will change how scientists look for solutions in the future, inspiring researchers to look for resources we already have readily available.

"In the wild, enzymes are what nature uses to break things down — and even when we die, enzymes cause our bodies to decompose naturally," Xu told Berkeley Lab. "So for this study, we asked ourselves, 'How can enzymes biodegrade plastic so it's part of nature?'"