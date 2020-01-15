Girlfriend Collective , the trendy and relatively sustainable activewear brand known for making its matching workout sets from recycled plastic , has just introduced a new product to help lower fashion's impact. In an email to subscribers on Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, Girlfriend Collective unveiled the Wash Bag , a portable mesh washing bag that traps microfibers your clothing releases in the washing machine, and keeps the synthetic particles from entering waterways.

The Wash Bag is made from monofilament similar to fishing line, so the bag itself will not shed in the washing machine, and it won't let any microfibers escape — instead, it will only let soap and water in and out. The bag is notably similar to the Guppyfriend bag, which was previously the only (or at least the primary) microfiber washing bag on the market.

But while the Guppyfriend bag retails for between $29.75 and $42, Girlfriend Collective's Wash Bag retails for $18. The lower price is reflective of the product's size (the Wash Bag is 15" tall and 12 1/4" wide, while the Guppyfriend is 27 9/16” tall and 19 11/16” wide), as well as Girlfriend Collective's direct-to-consumer business model (Guppyfriend is sold by a variety of retailers, including Patagonia, Reformation, and Package Free Shop).