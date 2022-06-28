What You Should Look For When Buying an Eco-Friendly Fridge

The question of which home appliances to choose has long baffled consumers committed to decreasing their environmental footprint. It can be much more confusing to choose the most eco-friendly appliance than it can be to swap from a car to a bicycle, adopt a zero-waste lifestyle, and buy groceries from local producers.

Refrigerators, for instance, circulate refrigerants like R-407A and HFC and HFO blends like R-448A and R-449A, which are far worse for the atmosphere than CO2. Here's our guide to choosing eco-friendly refrigerators.