Logo
Home > Big Impact > Community
Community Fridge
Source: Getty Images

How Community Fridges Work to Improve Food Access and Build Community

By

Feb. 2 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

If you’ve ever seen an active refrigerator or cabinet on a sidewalk, often covered in unique artwork or a sign saying “free food,” it was likely a community fridge, also known as a friendly fridge, community pantry, or a “freedge,” a portmanteau for free and fridge. Community fridges provide free food (and sometimes other goods) to people in need from the neighborhood, directly help fight food insecurity at the grassroots level, and reduce food waste.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep reading to learn about how community fridges work, and how to find a community fridge near you — whether you are in need, would like to donate food or money, or are interested in starting a new community fridge.

Here’s how community fridges work to improve food access in communities.

Community Fridge Near Me
Source: Getty Images

Community fridges are mutual aid projects, typically located just outside of a restaurant or store, so that the business can provide the fridge with electricity. Community fridges aim to simultaneously reduce food waste and food insecurity.

Article continues below advertisement

If you are in need, you are welcome to visit your local fridge, and simply grab whatever items you’d like. Community fridges typically do not have limits on how much an individual can take, and there are no questions asked when people take food.

How to donate to a community fridge:

If you’d like to donate food to your local fridge, first, look up the fridge’s rules (we’ll show you how to find a community fridge near you in the next section). Many fridges have websites or Instagram pages, but if yours doesn’t, consider stopping by before bringing over a donation to learn what is allowed and what isn’t. Some community fridges only accept sealed food; others only accept plant-based food; and others are just cupboards, meaning they only accept non-perishable foods, in addition to single-use items like utensils and napkins.

Article continues below advertisement

Community fridges can help reduce food waste, since anyone in the community is invited to donate food, whether it’s a surplus of food in your kitchen, or food you purchase specifically for your local community fridge. Many fridges also accept donations via their website or money-sharing apps, which volunteers then use to buy food to fill the fridge.

Additionally, community fridges are an incredible solution for stores that throw away unsold food. Freegans and dumpster divers constantly find unexpired, unopened food in the dumpsters behind grocery stores and pharmacies. According to Vox, Trader Joe’s donates between 1,000 and 5,000 pounds of food to grassroots organization Buddy System MIA, which manages friendly fridges all over Miami-Dade County.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, it is still the norm for stores to trash extra food, but as community fridges continue to grow, hopefully more stores will use this resource to divert food from landfills and feed their communities.

How to find a community fridge near you:

Community Fridge
Source: Getty Images

The website Freedge features both a map and a database that pinpoint hundreds of community fridges all over the globe. Fridge listings often include fridges’ locations, websites, contact information, rules, and hours, helping make the process much easier.

Article continues below advertisement

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, food insecurity has been an even worse issue than it was before. This inspired a number of New Yorkers to start community fridges in New York City over the past two years. There are now an estimated 120 community fridges in NYC, for which you can get the details on the website NYC Fridge.

You can also just google the name of your town along with the phrase community fridge to see what comes up. And if there isn’t one in your area, Freedge’s website has a guide and plenty of resources to help you start a community fridge in your neighborhood.

Green Matters’ new book, Green Living, is the perfect guide to living an eco-friendly lifestyle for people at every stage of the process. You can order Green Living here.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Food Insecurity in NYC Could Rise by 38 Percent Before 2021, Due to the Pandemic

TikToker Reportedly Finds Whole Foods Dumpster Filled With Food — Why Do Grocery Stores Do This?

Donate Your Time, Money, and Food to These Organizations That Fight Food Insecurity

More From Green Matters

    • CONNECT with Green Matters
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.