Four of the Best Ugly Produce Companies, to Avoid Food Waste

People are particular about the way food looks, especially when it pertains to produce. We have this idea that if an apple is bruised, a banana is brown, or potato is beginning to sprout, that the whole of that piece of produce is completely inedible. The same is true for crooked carrots, asymmetrical peppers, and crooked pineapples. Food that is deemed too ugly is often thrown away but many “ugly” produce companies are rising up to combat this wasteful behavior.