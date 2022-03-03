Now Apricité Studios sells its signature large hair clip in a variety of colors, which is handmade from bio-acetate, a material made with wood pulp- and cotton-derived plant fibers. The clip’s claws were designed to lay flat against the head, making it feel comfortable all day; and the clip itself is flexible and features strong hinges, so that the clip can “last you a lifetime.” The Sydney-based company also sends out all packages with plastic-free packaging and carbon neutral deliveries.

An Apricité Studios hair clip will run you $45 AUD (about $33 USD), and the company offers free international shipping on orders of two clips or more.