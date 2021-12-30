Leo DiCaprio’s Advice for ‘Don’t Look Up’ Viewers Who Are Ready to “Stop Freaking Out & Start Doing Something”

Yes, Don’t Look Up is an entertaining movie filled with celebrities, action, and romance — and it’s also pretty damn terrifying. But the team behind doesn’t want viewers to feel scared forever. Instead, they hope Don’t Look Up will inspire people to take action to protect our planet and fight climate change.

The meaning of Don’t Look Up is the same message that climate scientists have been trying to tell the public for decades. So, Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the Don’t Look Up crew have partnered with an organization to help spread that message and empower fans of the film.