Food Waste-Saving App, Too Good To Go, Expands to More U.S. Cities (Exclusive)

Since 2020, New Yorkers and Bostonians have been reaping the benefits of Too Good To Go , an app that combats food waste by offering what would otherwise be tossed from restaurants and grocery stores in inexpensive "surprise bags." From a dozen bagels for $3.99 to a full vegan bowl for $5.99, users have snagged and saved so many delicious meals from a wasteful fate (at seriously low prices!) and less than a year after making its U.S. debut, it's finally expanding nationwide to other cities.

Green Matters caught up with Too Good To Go's co-founder, Lucie Basch via email on what inspired her to create the app, updates on its nationwide expansion, what she sees in its future, and more.

"While we’re excited to continue to inspire and empower restaurants to join us in taking action against food waste," Basch says, "we also hope these businesses will be compelled to take even more initiative in expanding on their food waste and sustainability solutions."