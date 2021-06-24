Keep Stray Cats at Bay With This DIY Cat Deterrent Spray

Cats are wonderful pets, but feral felines can be a serious nuisance if they start hanging around your yard. There are plenty of ways to deter this behavior, though many of them aren’t exactly what one might consider humane. For those interested in a humane, practical, and natural method for keeping cats out of their yard, these recipes for DIY cat deterrent spray should be able to dissuade any interloping kitties from darkening your door.