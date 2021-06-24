Humane Methods for Keeping Stray Cats Off Your Lawn

Even if you’re an ardent cat lover, there’s no denying that stray cats hanging around your property can become a bit of a problem over time. These feral felines wreak havoc on outdoor spaces by marking territory, scaring off birds and other beneficial critters, and potentially ruining your lawn or garden. Finding humane ways to keep cats out of your lawn and yard isn’t always easy, especially when our first instinct is to call animal control — but the following humane methods should do in a pinch.

Why keep cats out of the garden at all?

When feral cats make themselves at home in your yard, they do so by doing their business in your grass, on your patio furniture, or in garden beds. This wouldn’t be much of a problem in the case of other animal interlopers, except that solid cat waste can carry harmful intestinal parasites and diseases, and certainly don’t want that fertilizing your veggies.

According to the David Suzuki Foundation, cat feces contain parasites and pathogens that aren’t really present in herbivore manure, like the kind usually used in gardening. One of these harmful pathogens causes a disease called toxoplasmosis, which can affect your immune system, result in weeks of pain and fever, and create dangerous complications if you’re pregnant. Diseases like these are the same reason we don’t use dog poop as fertilizer.

As if that weren’t enough reason to stop stray cats micturating upon your lawn and pooping in your garden, cats are also the bane of songbirds. Sure, a stray or domestic cat in your yard might cut down on the number of mice or rats in your area, but they will also deter any would-be warblers from visiting.