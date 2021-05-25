These DIY Ant Traps Are Pesticide-Free

Ants may be small, but they're a nightmare for homeowners. Seeing one or two in your house might initially seem minor, though these scant sightings could be an indication of a larger population living somewhere inside your home. Most safe supplies needed to deter ants can be found at your local supermarket, pharmacy, or hardware store, so before you call for an exterminator or resort to pesticides, you might want to try one of these simple and effective DIY ant traps .

Borax and sugar trap

Ants are attracted to both sugar and grease, according to Tips Bulletin, which makes it easy to lure them to a borax trap. Borax is a natural ant-killing compound that's considered to be one the most effective and widely available natural insect killers. To make the trap, boil 1 cup of water, with 3 tablespoons borax and 1 cup of sugar. Once the granules have dissolved, soak cotton balls in the mixture and place them on top of a paper towel in a location where you often spot them.

The ants will be attracted to the smell of the food, eat it, or take it from the cotton ball back to their lair — where others will therefore eat the borax-laced food and perish.

If you have pets or children around, you can do something similar with a plastic container. The recipe is pretty much the same — combining ½ cup of water with 1 cup of sugar and 2 tablespoons of borax. You'll pour the mixture into a small, plastic container and poke holes in the lid with a small pair of scissors. The ants will crawl in looking for the bait, ultimately facing their demise.