How to Get Rid of Carpenter Bees — Naturally

Carpenter bees may not be as aggressive as their honeybee cousins, but that doesn’t mean that we want them buzzing around our homes. As benign as they might seem, carpenter bees can be a destructive force to be reckoned with if your home, outbuildings, or outdoor furniture is made of wood. Sometimes, the only way to stop them from destroying these wooden structures is to find a natural way to get rid of them, and these natural carpenter bee repellents should definitely do the trick!