How This 19-Year-Old Activist Is Fighting for Intersectional Environmental Justice (Exclusive)

GM: What do you hope to accomplish with Green Speaking and your environmental work?

DA: Our mission is to establish a community of confident environmental leaders across the world. I aim to educate children and young people from all over the world on the environmental crisis that the world is currently facing, as well as the strategies and solutions that are needed to end it.

Furthermore, I want to form [a community of] positive leaders that will collaborate among themselves and actively engage in the restoration of our planet’s health, maintaining environmental conservation as a top priority in whatever career they choose.