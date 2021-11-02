Youth Climate Activists' COP26 Speeches Are the Best Part of the Summit

After a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) has finally kicked off. And amidst all the greenwashing and far-off targets coming from world leaders, corporations, and industries, many youth climate activists are speaking at COP26 to put the people in power on the spot.

Here’s a look at a few of the amazing activists who have made their voice heard in Glasgow so far. We will keep updating this article throughout COP26 as other notable climate activists make speeches, both at the conference and at coinciding events, such as the COP26 Climate Strike , where Greta Thunberg will be marching.

“We can’t have climate justice without the justice part. We can’t have that without looking after people,” Loach declared.

When asked if she was impressed by what she’s heard so far, she was quick to respond by saying “absolutely not.” Loach went on to criticize political and corporate leaders for greenwashing, and pointed out that despite Johnson’s words, he is still pursuing new oil and gas licenses. They were also asked about how companies like Nestle can do better for the environment, and they responded by stating that these companies need to treat workers better and stop using modern slavery.

U.K.-based climate justice activist and medic Mikaela Loach , who uses both she and they pronouns, represented climate activists in an appearance on the BBC Two program Newsnight this week, in which they spoke with a spokesperson for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Vanessa Nakate

On Nov. 1, Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate was one of several activists to speak at a presentation hosted by Global Assembly as part of COP26.

In her speech, Nakate shared the story of how her father’s generation had witnessed a significant decrease in rainfall in Uganda. The reduced rainfall has meant crops have suffered, countless farmers have lost their farms and their income, food has become scarce, and food prices have gone up.

This was just one facet of the climate crisis that inspired Nakate to become a climate justice activist. “The climate and ecological crisis is not just about weather patterns,” she told the crowd. ‘It’s about the people. It’s about real people.”

Nakate went viral in January 2020, when the Associated Press cropped Nakate out of a photo of young activists (including Greta Thunberg) taken at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, leading many readers to accuse the photo editor of racism. Unfortunately, the same behavior is still happening. A few Twitter users recently shared a photo of Nakate, Thunberg, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meeting at COP26, alongside a cropped version without Nakate that had reportedly been circulating in the media.

“There were more people in that meeting,” Thunberg tweeted in response to a tweet that has since been deleted. “Media needs to stop erasing the voices of activists, especially the most affected people from the most affected areas.”