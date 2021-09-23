12 Ways to Reuse Old Baby Food Jars: DIYs, Recipes, and More

If you’ve got a whole mess of old baby food jars sitting around, your first thought is probably to throw them into the recycling bin. But what if you didn’t have to just toss those old jars away? What if you could turn those jars into party favors, decorative planters, or even dessert holders? These crafts with baby food jars are a great way to keep your DIY muscles in check and turn something that would have been garbage into something beautiful.