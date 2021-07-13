A Zero-Waste Chef Gives Tips on Reducing Your Impact in the Kitchen (Exclusive)

Thurwachter says reducing food waste at home is easy — you can often upcycle "scraps" for broths or soups, and take stems or leaves for flavoring. But, he says, don't be afraid to fail.

"The simplest way to help prevent food waste at home is to buy ingredients you know can be utilized for sauces or broths and make the effort to transform them into those items or take the time to save them until you can," he explains.