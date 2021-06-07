These Companies Are Upcycling Food Waste Into All New Products

xAmericans waste tons of food every day. It’s reprehensible, especially considering how many people go hungry all over the word. Historically, most of this food would have ended up in landfills, but today, certain organizations have dedicated their lives to repurposing all of that still edible, though temporarily discarded food into something great. Upcycled food represents a new trend in zero-waste living and it’s catching on faster than anyone anticipated.

According to CBS , upcycled foods are marketable food products that have been made from ingredients usually destined for the landfill. Many of the food scraps, juice pulps, and grains that would have normally been thrown away by restaurants, supermarkets, and breweries are finding new life as delicious, usable products. Not only is it a great way to reduce waste, it's turning something that most people consider trash, into something useful.

Why upcycle food at all?

Want to know how much food is actually thrown out in the U.S. each year? According to Martha Stewart, the U.S. disposes of more than 52 million tons of unused food annually. This includes restaurant waste, supermarket waste, and the wasted “ugly” produce that growers don’t send to market because they don’t think people will buy it.

Upcycling food is a way to repurpose food that the rest of the world considers garbage. We’re not advocating eating a rotten onion or anything, but oftentimes, much of the vegetable and fruit scraps that have been cut away can be repurposed into something delicious.

