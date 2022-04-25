What Is the Climatarian Diet? Here's How It Compares to Veganism

There are so many things that we as individuals can do to reduce our impact on planet Earth — and one of the areas where we hold a lot of power is our diets. But which diet is the best for the environment? Many studies have found that in general, a plant-based diet is the most planet-friendly one humans can adopt. But what about the Climatarian diet and the Climavore diet? Can these climate-minded ways of eating make an even bigger difference?

Keep reading for the details on the Climatarian and Climavore diets, what you can eat while following these diets, and more.