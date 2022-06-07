These Reusable Under Eye Patches Will Help You Reduce Your Skincare Waste

You can then wash your eye patches with warm water and a gentle soap, and once they are completely dry, place them back in the container for storage (and optionally, place them in the refrigerator so they’re nice and cold for next time.) Skin Gym’s Under Eye Reusable Patches are $20.

Skin Gym also makes a few varieties of single-use under eye patches — just note that some of these disposable patches include ingredients like collagen and milk protein extract, meaning they are not vegan.