These Reusable Under Eye Patches Will Help You Reduce Your Skincare Waste
After a long day staring at screens, or a restless night where you barely sleep a wink, your eyes and under eyes will be in serious need of some relief. So, we’ve rounded up some of the best under eye patches on the market.
All of the products on this list are vegan and cruelty-free, and almost all of them are reusable, which will help reduce the environmental impact of your skincare routine, and save you money in the long term.
Pacifica’s Undereye Reusable Masks
Vegan and cruelty-free brand Pacifica makes under eye masks out of 100 percent high-grade silicone, that can be reused over and over again. Pacifica recommends rubbing a few drops of serum into your under eye area, placing the masks down, and then pressing down to seal them into place. You can leave them on for as little or much time as you’d like, and can actually sleep in them all night long.
Then, take them off, rinse well with soap and water, let dry, and store them in their tin. Pacifica’s Undereye Reusable Masks go for $15 per pair.
Dieux Skin’s Forever Eye Mask
Dieux Skin markets its reusable eye mask as “the last eye mask you'll ever need,” as it is designed to last for numerous uses. The mask is made from 100 percent non-porous silicone. To use it, just apply a small amount of your eye cream or serum, allow the product to “get tacky,” and then place the masks on top. After 10 to 20 minutes, simply remove the masks, and leave your under eyes be.
Make sure to rinse your eye masks with warm water and soap before and after each use, and store them in the accompanying tin. Dieux Skin recommends using these every morning. Dieux Skin’s Forever Eye Mask costs $25.
Skin Gym’s Under Eye Reusable Patches
Cruelty-free, LA-based wellness brand Skin Gym’s reusable under eye patches are made in a cute shade of pink. To use them, apply your eye cream or serum under your eyes, let dry for about 10 seconds, lightly wet the bottom of the eye patches with water, let dry for five seconds, and then place under your eyes. Let them sit for 10 to 20 minutes, and then softly rub in any excess cream.
You can then wash your eye patches with warm water and a gentle soap, and once they are completely dry, place them back in the container for storage (and optionally, place them in the refrigerator so they’re nice and cold for next time.) Skin Gym’s Under Eye Reusable Patches are $20.
Skin Gym also makes a few varieties of single-use under eye patches — just note that some of these disposable patches include ingredients like collagen and milk protein extract, meaning they are not vegan.
100% Pure’s Bright Eyes Masks
If for whatever reason, you want an under eye mask that is single-use, we recommend the ones made by 100% Pure, a fully vegan and cruelty-free beauty and skincare company. These lime green under eye masks are made of 95 percent organic aloe juice and 5 and plant cellulose, and feature cooling cucumber and natural caffeine, which the company claims helps de-puff the under eyes.
Since these are embedded with different moisturizers, all you have to do is apply the masks to your skin without the need for any of your own creams or serums; after 20 minutes, remove the patches and discard them, and massage any excess moisture into your skin. 100% Pure’s Bright Eyes Masks cost $7 for one or $30 for a five pack.