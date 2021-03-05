Is Using Expired Skincare Dangerous in Any Way?

Besides losing their efficacy, expired skincare products have also been known to cause unwelcome irritation or bacterial infections. According to Today , certain skincare products, like eye products, can cause itching, redness, weeping, and infection if used improperly.

This is also true for products that are already susceptible to bacteria growth. This bacteria can transfer to the skin, causing rashes, irritation, or allergic reactions. Ingredients do break down over time and chemicals could become altered, so those with particularly sensitive skin might develop a rash simply due to the change in chemical composition.

You may also notice an off smell in skincare products that are past their expiration date — in that case, you should stop using them.