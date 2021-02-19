Is There Mica in Your Makeup? You May Want to Opt for Mica-Free Products

The controversy surrounding mica lies in the process of attaining it. The term “ blood mica ” was coined by Thompson Reuters in 2016, referring to the fatalities of child workers in India’s "ghost mines." Investigations found that many mica mines there were made illegal, due to the difficult and unsafe conditions, though it was discovered they were still in use — and were being mined by young children.

As per Thompson Reuters, mine operators across the country ignored orders to shut down the mines. Small children were then sent down to mine for the mica, as their small bodies made it easier for them to navigate the narrow, treacherous mines and access hard-to-reach places. Many were killed by falling debris or from fatal falls, and their deaths were covered up by mining operators and their parents — hence why mica is considered to be so controversial.

Mica mining violates child labor laws and human rights — and because the mica mines in India are illegal — the industry goes to great lengths to cover up the blood mica, or the senseless child deaths that ensue.

“When we go into the mine, it’s very dark in there and we are terrified of all the rocks falling on us,” a child labor worker explained to Refinery29. “I saw a lot of children get hurt and I saw a kid’s head split open.”