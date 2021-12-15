The Best Non-Dairy Milks for Toddlers and Kids

In early December of 2021, food company PlantBaby rolled out a new product called Kiki Milk, which the brand claims to be the first organic, plant-based milk designed specifically for children (ages 1 and up). The product uses a few organic ingredients that tend to have lower environmental footprints (oats and hemp are some of the more environmentally-friendly crops used for non-dairy milks), some of which Kiki Milk is sourcing from farmers who use regenerative farming methods.