Is It Safe to Eat GMOs? Here's What the Science Says

As a person – maybe a parent – who prioritizes their health and wants to understand labels and what exactly goes into our food, it’s totally understandable to be somewhat mystified by GMOs. After all, nothing on labeling is really straightforward as far as what a GMO is, and how safe GMOs are .

If you’d like to learn more about GMOs – what they are, how they work, when they were invented, and perhaps most importantly, whether or not it's safe to eat GMOs – then keep reading all about the history and potential future of GMOs.

In the agriculture community, GMOs have been important as they aid in the growth of crop yield. If less crops die because of weather conditions, pests, or other factors, there is obviously more profit for the farms. And if small strawberries and apples aren’t really selling in the supermarkets, it makes sense that farmers would transfer their efforts to exclusively growing bigger strawberries and apples – something that genetic modification can help a lot with.

GMO stands for genetically modified organism, and it is categorized as a food that has been genetically engineered. Genetically engineering crops could mean many different things. A crop can be genetically modified to grow bigger, grow faster, resist certain chemicals, thrive in certain climates, and more.

In fact, a 2018 meta-analysis backs up this claim. The analysis shows that genetically modified corn not only increases crop yields, but also provides health benefits such as reducing corn’s mycotoxins, a carcinogenic toxin that harms both humans and animals. The study found that GMO corn contained lower mycotoxin levels, as it decreased insect crop damage by 59.6 percent. Mycotoxins have been linked to increased risk of liver cancer .

In 2015, a group of 300 scientists, physicians, and scholars signed an official statement as a consensus that the media’s take on GMOs is “an artificial construct that has been falsely perpetuated ,” as per the Center for Food Safety.

According to the Non-GMO Project , there is “no scientific consensus on the safety of GMOs.” Basically, there is still a lot of research that needs to be achieved before we can truly understand how GMOs impact public health.

Are GMOs tested for safety?

Independent studies are done on the impacts and risks of genetically modified organisms all the time. Some of these studies have found genetically modified organisms to be problematic to public health, while others have found GMOs to actually contain health benefits. However, the Food and Drug Administration does not specifically test genetically modified organisms for safety and does not have safety regulations for GMOs.

However, the FDA states it is “confident that the GE [genetically engineered] foods in the U.S. marketplace today are as safe as their conventional counterparts.” The FDA maintains that it is the manufacturer’s responsibility to ensure all foods – but also foods treated with GMOs – are safe for human consumption.

The FDA also does not require independent pre-market safety testing for GMOs. Instead, agrochemical companies can submit their studies to the FDA in voluntary consultation, though these companies do not have to submit the studies in full. Once the information is provided to the FDA, the FDA then reviews and assesses the studies on foods treated with GMOs. Furthermore, these studies can be entirely independent and are not required to be peer-reviewed by any outside parties.

