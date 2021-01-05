What Is the Difference Between Organic and Non-GMO? Here's What You Should Know

Prganic seeds are also non-GMO. An organic farmer is not allowed, under the USDA’s standards, to plant genetically modified seeds. According to a 2014 article from the USDA’s blog, organic seeds are described as “a fundamental right from the start.”

The article states, “The use of organic seed is also an important aspect of organic certification. During each farm’s annual review and inspection, certifying agents also verify that certified operations use organic seed varieties."