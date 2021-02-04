Is Gleaning for Fish More Sustainable Than Traditional Fishing?

The commercial fishing industry is wreaking havoc on the world’s oceans and the planet as a whole. Overfishing has endless side effects, including bycatch, overheating oceans, reduced biodiversity, sick coral reefs, and plastic pollution from fishing gear. But are there any ways to truly sustainably support the world’s affinity for eating fish?

Some have suggested that gleaning for fish may be more environmentally-friendly — but what exactly is gleaning? And is gleaning more sustainable than fishing?