Is Humankind Completely Liable for Global Warming? Here's What Experts Think

There are many ways we can curb climate change on a large scale, such as transitioning to greener means of transportation, or utilizing solar energy. But, there are many seemingly small things you can do on your own, at home, that can make a significant difference. Start by mapping out your environmental impact , and implement meaningful ways to reduce it.

Some ways to start include installing solar panels or using clean energy providers, using LED light bulbs, washing your laundry with cold water, laying clothes out to dry instead of running the dryer, buying an energy-efficient shower head , washing dishes in the dish washer , and using biodegradable, non-toxic laundry detergent .

Abiding by a vegan diet is also thought to be the most effective way to reduce your impact on planet Earth, as per the Guardian. Using public transportation instead of driving, and compositing food scraps helps, too.

Global warming is largely caused by humans, so do your part and make some lifestyle changes to lower your impact, for the sake of the planet.