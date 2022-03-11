Anthony Strangis Disappeared From the Public Eye After Pure Food and Wine Scandal

A four-part true crime documentary series on Netflix looks at the curious case of Sarma Melngailis, the restaurateur who brought the raw food movement to the mainstream with Pure Food and Wine and the juice bar chain, One Lucky Duck.

Melngailis started talking to Anthony Strangis, a Massachusetts native with already-existing criminal convictions, via Twitter in November 2011. They obtained a marriage license in December 2012, but trouble soon ensued. What happened to Strangis? Where is he now?