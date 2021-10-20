TikTok Remixed That Vegan Teacher in the Viral ‘Eat Your Vegetables’ Song

In addition to having a knack for coming up with viral "challenges," dancing, lip-syncing, and editing videos, TikTok creators tend to be superstars at remixing songs, which sometimes make for truly viral bangers. Recently, creators on the app have banded together to create TikTok's polarizing "Eat Your Vegetables" song , which actually remixes the app's infamous plant-based activist, That Vegan Teacher. Despite the controversy surrounding That Vegan Teacher, the song is legitimately a bop.

Keep reading for more on the backstory behind the viral tune that remixes Miss Kadie's haunting voice, and for a roundup of our favorite videos that have been created with the vegetable-loving jam. That Vegan Teacher wasn't destined to stay on the app until the end of time, but as dedicated fans of fresh fruits and vegetables, this song is honestly a TikTok sensation that we at Green Matters can definitely get behind. So to start, watch Miss Kadie's original video, below.