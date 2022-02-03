Men Care About Sustainable Living, Too — Just Look at These Influencers and Activists

It’s hard to deny that most of the zero-waste, sustainable living, and vegan influencers on the internet are women. This is really no surprise, considering that some studies have actually found men to have a higher environmental impact than women; while others have found that certain men resist eco-friendly actions such as recycling, for fear of being perceived as feminine or gay.

Basically, we seriously need to show men that the sustainable living movement is not only important, but also cool — and something that may help the men in your life level up is encouraging them to follow male sustainability influencers.